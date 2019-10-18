Amazon will let toymakers onto its 'curated' holiday guide for $2 million, report says

Sopa Images/Getty Images

Being naughty or nice apparently doesn't have anything to do with how Amazon assembles its annual holiday toy guide. To be considered for a spot on the e-commerce giant's gift guide, toymakers reportedly have to pay top dollar.

Amazon sells Holiday Toy List sponsorships for upwards of $2 million, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. The more the companies pay, the more products they can showcase. Bloomberg said it reviewed documents that showed Amazon's goal was to sell at least $20 million in sponsorships for the 2019 holiday season.

Amazon says its annual Holiday Toy List is "independently curated" by a team of in-house experts.

"We source product ideas from many places, including our selling partners who have an opportunity to nominate their best toys for the season and increase visibility of those toys," said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement Friday.

The holiday season is one of the more critical selling times for toymakers and Amazon. The e-commerce giant said it broke holiday sales records in 2018, with toys like the L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll among its best-selling items. Last year, Amazon also released a physical holiday toy catalog, mailing it out to millions of customers.