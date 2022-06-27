Amazon Will Hold Another Prime Day-Like Event Later This Year, Report Says

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon is reportedly teasing the idea of hosting a second Prime Day-like shopping event during the final months of 2022, according to a CNBC report Monday. The retail giant has held its annual Prime Day event -- this year falling on July 12 and 13 -- since 2015 to drive sales and attract new Prime members.

If true, this would be the first time Amazon has held two Prime events in the same year. This move could help combat Amazon's slowing revenue growth: Its revenue increased by 7% during the first quarter, and profits fell, making it one of Amazon's slowest quarters since the dot-com bust in 2001.

Amazon reportedly notified certain third-party merchants about a "Prime Fall deal event."

"The Prime Fall deal event is a prime-exclusive shopping event coming in Q4," the notice said, according to CNBC. "Submit recommended Lightning Deals for this event for a chance to have your deal selected!"

Despite the rumor of a Prime Day-like fall event circling for several days, there are few specific details and no rumored date yet. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

