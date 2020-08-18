Esto también se puede leer en español.

Amazon will create 3,500 jobs as it expands offices across US

It's focusing on Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix and San Diego.

Amazon is expanding its offices across the US.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon plans to create 3,500 jobs by expanding offices across the US, it said Tuesday. The e-commerce giant will invest more than $1.4 billion in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix and San Diego to do so.

The teams in those six cities will support Amazon Web Services (AWS) Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech, Amazon Fresh and other elements of its business. 

"We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce," Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president for Human Resources, said in a statement.

