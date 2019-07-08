Angela Lang/CNET

A lot of online retailers are betting Amazon will crash on Prime Day, anonymous workplace social network app Blind has reported. After running a two-day survey last week that saw 4,222 people answer on its app, Blind said eBay employees responded in the affirmative 60% of the time. Meanwhile, 47% of Walmart employees said it would crash, 42% of Wayfair employees and almost 30% of Amazon employees.

Amazon Prime Day is arriving July 15-16 and will see a massive sale on Amazon. During Prime Day 2018, Amazon crashed.

Amazon's competitors are running rival sales, with Walmart's sale running from July 14 to 17 and eBay's Crash Sale on July 15. Target is also holding a Deal Days sale on July 15 and 16.

"Last year's prime day was marred with a crash that left users staring at dog photos instead of bargain hunting," Blind said. "Not one to miss an opportunity, eBay named their shopping holiday this year a 'Crash Sale'."

Overall, Blind's survey showed exactly one third of the "overall tech community" is predicting Amazon will crash on Prime Day.