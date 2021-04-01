Amazon will bring employees back to offices over the summer

James Martin/CNET

Amazon gave its employees a sense of when they'd be returning to offices in an internal memo this week, as previously reported by CNBC. As coronavirus vaccines become more widely available, it'll bring people back "through the summer," with mostly back by early fall.

The e-commerce giant's warehouse workers have gone into work throughout the pandemic, which helped it earn record profits in 2020.

"Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline," it told workers "We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively."

It's a little different to the approach taken by Facebook and Microsoft, which have expressed openness to more employees working from home in the wake of the pandemic.

Many of Amazon's employees in Asia have already returned to their offices, but it acknowledges that getting European workers back might take longer due to "recent setbacks."