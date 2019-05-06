CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon, weighing pregnancy against productivity, fired 7 expectant mothers (The 3:59, Ep. 555)

Plus VR came to creepy life at the Tribeca Film Fest and Microsoft doesn't want us shout "Cortana!" anymore.

359555b

On this podcast, we talk about:

With contribution from Alfred Ng.

