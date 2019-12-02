Amazon Web Services brings quantum computing to the cloud

NTT Research

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced three quantum computing services that'll bring the super supercomputer within everyday reach, as reported earlier Monday by CNET sister site ZDNet. Unveiled during its annual AWS re:Invent conference, the tech giant announced Amazon Braket, the AWS Center for Quantum Computing and the new Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab.

AWS noted in an announcement Monday morning that it had previously joked 10 years ago about launching the Quantum Compute Cloud -- but now it's becoming a reality.

The Amazon Braket service will allow developers, researchers and scientists to experiment with quantum computers from providers like D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti. "You can build and test your circuits in a simulated environment and then run them on an actual quantum computer," AWS said.

The AWS Center for Quantum Computing is a new research center at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). The company is hoping researchers and scientists will use the center to make "scientific and technological breakthroughs", including the possibility of mass producing quantum computers.

Lastly, the Amazon Quantum Solutions Lab will give access to quantum experts from Amazon to AWS customers.

Quantum computing, which can simultaneously evaluate multiple possibilities, will likely be used for physics and chemistry simulations that aren't possible with classical computers, which can't simulate complex chemicals. They could also create new drugs and solar panels, help develop artificial intelligence and self-driving cars, and even manage investment portfolios.

Besides D-Wave, IonQ and Rigetti, tech giants Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel and Honeywell are also working on quantum computing. IBM and Rigetti already offer cloud access to their quantum computers, while Google plans the same within a year. With quantum computers expensive and difficult to build and run, it's unsurprising that more quantum via cloud services are being announced.