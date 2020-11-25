CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Web Service outage takes down major apps and sites

At least three major news sites are among those impacted by the AWS outage.

Screens show Amazon's logo

Amazon Web Services powers big players on the web. 

A prolonged outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- a core component to a vast number of sites and apps -- brought part of the internet to a halt Wednesday, as reported earlier by The Verge. The affected sites include not only major players on the web like Flickr, Adobe Spark and Roku, but at least three news outlets.

The Tampa Bay Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Capital Gazette all took to Twitter to inform readers of their AWS-related downtime. 

The New York City Transit Authority said it too was effected, resulting in the inability to update a subway line alert. Other affected sites and services include Glassdoor, Spotify-owned Anchor, Getaround, iRobot and Pokémon Go.

In a statement to The Verge, Amazon said the culprit is its Kinesis Data Streams API, and said it was working on getting the problem fixed.

"Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that's impacted some other AWS services," it said. 

"For Kinesis Data Streams, the issue is affecting the subsystem that is responsible for handling incoming requests. The team has identified the root cause and is working on resolving the issue affecting this subsystem," it later added. 

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. 