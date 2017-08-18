Tyler Lizenby/CNET

For a short while on Friday, Amazon.com was giving away Echo Dot smart speakers for free.

The devices, which typically sell for $50, were offered for no money with free shipping thanks to an "Audible Promo" that wasn't advertised and only appeared at checkout.

An Amazon spokesman didn't have an immediate comment when asked about the price change, so no word yet whether Amazon will honor these orders.

After the spontaneous device giveaway, the Echo Dot was unavailable for sale through Amazon for a short while. It now appears to be back on sale at the regular price.