Amazon wants to add more news programming to Fire TV

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is reportedly working on a new app for its Fire TV devices that's all about news.

The company has reached out in recent weeks to several news organizations to help it create a free, ad-supported video news app, according to a report Friday from The Information, which cited three unnamed sources in its story.

It's not clear if any of the videos on the new app would be exclusive content. The app is expected to launch in the next few months, and Amazon wants to integrate the new app into its Alexa platform after that.

The effort, if true, could help Amazon build up its advertising business, which is seeing strong growth, though it's still small compared with Google's and Facebook's ad revenue. The app could also allow Amazon to catch up to main streaming-video rival Roku, whose Roku Channel already offers news from ABC News and Yahoo.

This work comes at a time when many traditional media players are pushing into streaming video, hoping to capture cord-cutting customers and compete against Netflix.

Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment.

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices have over 30 million active users, Amazon said in January. That number appears to put Fire TV ahead of Roku, which most recently reported 27 million active accounts.

Friday's report comes days after Apple announced a new magazine and newspaper subscription service, called Apple News Plus, pointing to increased potential interest in news content from big tech.