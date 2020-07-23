As Amazon's sales during COVID-19 continue to soar, the tech giant is introducing a new initiative, called "Less packaging, more smiles," that aims to reduce the materials used for packaging -- and also provides instructions for re-using your boxes in creative ways.
Amazon says this initiative is part of its larger goal to be net zero carbon by 2040.
The initiative includes directions to build a cat condo, a rocket ship, a robot costume, a box car, a box fort and a windmill for mini golf.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Discuss: Amazon unveils boxes that can be transformed into cat condos and rocket ships
