Amazon unveils boxes that can be transformed into cat condos and rocket ships

The tech giant's new "Less packaging, more smiles" initiative introduces more eco-friendly boxes, along with directions to reuse your boxes in creative ways.

screen-shot-2020-07-23-at-9-11-18-am.png
Amazon

As Amazon's sales during COVID-19 continue to soar, the tech giant is introducing a new initiative, called "Less packaging, more smiles," that aims to reduce the materials used for packaging -- and also provides instructions for re-using your boxes in creative ways.

Amazon says this initiative is part of its larger goal to be net zero carbon by 2040.

The initiative includes directions to build a cat condo, a rocket ship, a robot costume, a box car, a box fort and a windmill for mini golf.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.