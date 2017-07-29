Amazon Treasure Truck selling Nintendo NES Classic for $60 today

Amazon

Brand new Nintendo NES Classic Edition consoles, which were discontinued in April, now cost over $200 online.

But, Amazon is selling stashes of these coveted consoles in a handful of cities today for their original price of $60, as part of a splashy debut of its Treasure Truck daily-deals program nationwide.

Amazon started driving its Treasure Truck two years ago around Seattle, using the colorful truck to offer one really good daily deal. Looking to get more Amazon customers involved and to keep up its move into physical retail, the company this month said it would grow the program nationally.

The NES Classic consoles will be available on Treasure Trucks in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles today, in addition to Amazon's hometown of Seattle. The Treasure Truck program will be making it to more cities in the future.

Notifications on today's sale will push out at 10 a.m. local time in each city. Customers can order the NES Classic consoles via the Amazon app then schedule a pick up time at a Treasure Truck. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, or until the consoles sell out. (An Amazon spokeswoman declined to say how many consoles the company has available.)

Other Treasure Truck deals have included steak and seafood, outdoor gear, toys and electronics. Click here for more information from Amazon on how to make a purchase from the Treasure Truck or get alerts on future deals.

If you miss out on this deal, the SNES Classic is already available on preorder and comes out in September.

