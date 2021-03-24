Amazon to stream 21 regular-season Yankees games on Prime Video

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Yankees baseball is coming to Amazon Prime, at least for those in the New York area. The e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday that it will be offering 21 regular-season broadcasts of Yankees games to Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

The announcement follows Amazon's purchase of a piece of the Yankees' YES Network in 2019. The company had planned to air 21 Yankees games last season, but that idea was scrapped due to the pandemic. The broadcasts, which start on April 17 when the Bronx Bombers take on the AL-champion Tampa Bay Rays, will be free to those who live in the above areas and subscribe to Amazon's Prime service.

Other notable Prime-broadcasted matchups include a Subway Series game against the New York Mets on July 2 and rivalry games versus the Boston Red Sox on July 23, Aug. 17 and Sept. 24. As with other Amazon sports telecasts, the company will be incorporating its X-Ray feature to let viewers "access live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information."

The games will be available to watch on any device that has access to Prime Video, but the X-Ray perks will be limited to those streaming on Android, iOS and Fire TV devices. While streaming on its service, Amazon notes that it does not have the exclusive on these games and that they will also air on traditional TV stations such as PIX11, YES and "other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts."

Amazon's broadcasting of Yankees games is its latest expansion into the world of sports for its Prime Video service. Last week the company announced that it had acquired the rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football package for the next decade starting in 2023.

A full list of the Yankees' games coming up on Prime Video and New York's opponents is below. Games played on the road are designated with an @. All times are in ET.