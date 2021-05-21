Amazon to shut down Prime Now and move 'ultrafast' deliveries to its main app

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon on Friday said it will shut down its standalone Prime Now app and move its "ultrafast" delivery option into its main app. The service, which launched in 2014 for Prime members, offers delivery in two hours or less, including items from Whole Foods and other local stores. The change comes as Amazon is gearing up for its annual Prime Day event in June.

"Prime Now has become a customer favorite, attracting millions of Prime members around the world with ultrafast delivery of everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high quality groceries, and more from Amazon and local stores," wrote Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery at Amazon, in a blog post. "To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location."

While it's unclear exactly how many people were using Prime Now, Amazon in April said its Prime service, which costs $119 annually, has over 200 million subscribers.

Amazon noted that it's already retired the Prime Now app and website in India, Japan and Singapore. The company will shutter the US app and website "later this year" after moving all third-party partners and local stores to the main Amazon app.