Amazon to pay $500 million in bonuses to workers most exposed to coronavirus

Amazon on Monday said it's paying out $500 million in one-time bonuses to front-line employees -- those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus -- who worked for the company through June.

"Our front-line operations teams have been on an incredible journey over the last few months, and we want to show our appreciation with a special one-time Thank You bonus," Dave Clark, the company's SVP for worldwide operations, wrote in a note to workers.

Full-time Amazon workers, Whole Foods employees and Delivery Service Partner drivers will get $500, while their part-time counterparts will receive $250. Amazon and Whole Foods leaders will get $1,000, $3,000 will go to Delivery Service Partner owners and Amazon Flex drivers who worked more than 10 hours in June will each get $150.

The pandemic has created distrust among Amazon's workforce, with some protesting the e-commerce giant's health and safety response to the virus. Workers and 13 state attorneys general have called on Amazon to release more detailed information on coronavirus cases and deaths among its employees.