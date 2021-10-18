Amazon to hire 150,000 workers in US for holiday shopping season

MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

Amazon on Monday said it's looking to fill 150,000 seasonal jobs across the US as we head into the holiday shopping season.

Average starting pay for season roles is $18 an hour, with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, according to Amazon. The seasonal employees will help support full-time workers at fulfillment centers, sorting centers, regional air hubs and delivery stations across the US, Amazon said.

"Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a release.

Last year, Amazon said it delivered billions of items during a "record-breaking holiday season" in 2020. Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving, marks the generally accepted beginning of holiday shopping, but the sales season has been creeping earlier in recent years.

The seasonal positions are the latest part of Amazon's recent hiring push. In September, the company said it was looking to add 40,000 corporate and tech roles in the US, as well as additional fulfillment and transportation jobs.