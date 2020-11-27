Amazon to give $300 bonus to workers, though some stage Black Friday protests

Declan McCullagh/CNET

Amazon said Thursday it's giving a special holiday bonus of $300 to its front-line employees -- those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus -- in appreciation of their hard work as the holiday shopping season nears its peak. This came as Amazon warehouse workers in several countries prepared to stage strikes and protests on Black Friday, according to Vice.

Full-time employees from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 are eligible for the bonus, Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of retail operations, said Thursday in a company blog post. Part-time workers employed during the same period will receive a $150 bonus, he said.

"Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers' essential needs, while also helping to bring some much-needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world," Clark wrote, adding that he's "never been more grateful for -- or proud of -- our teams."

However, workers in the US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, India, Australia and nine other countries were planning to carry out strikes and protests on Black Friday, one of the e-commerce giant's biggest sales days of the year, Vice reported. They have been demanding that Amazon improve working conditions and pay, as well as respecting the right to organize -- a collective effort known as #MakeAmazonPay.

The lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic continue to be a driving force for Amazon, which saw its profit triple in the third quarter. But the company has also struggled to implement new safety features in its warehouses, and workers have repeatedly protested for better protections from the coronavirus.

Amazon has hired hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle the spike in consumer demand and has added dozens of new safety measures including a testing regime, masks and more rigorous cleanings.

The company disclosed last month that nearly 20,000 of its US workers have contracted COVID-19, a sign that its work to contain the virus in its workforce is far from over.

The second round of bonuses, which total $500 million, will come after Amazon announced in June it would pay out $500 million in one-time bonuses to front-line employees.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.