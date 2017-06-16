Online retailer Amazon is buying fancy food market Whole Foods, and Twitter couldn't let the $13.7 billion marriage of these two iconic brand names go without humorous comment.
But one joke dominated the social media snark. Many (too many) people envisioned just how the purchase went down, with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos using one of his products, the Amazon Echo smart speaker powered by voice assistant Alexa, and accidentally ending up with a grocery chain.
Yes, some other jokes did make the rounds, like the ones poking at Whole Foods' pricey "Whole Paycheck" reputation.
GIFs were popular.
Some envisioned Amazon's popular "people who bought..." book feature translating to food.
Some had ideas for Amazon's other ventures.
Some wondered how the competition was handling the news.
Or just prepared for the inevitable Bezos-ruled future.
