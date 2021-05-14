Amazon to add 10,000 more employees by the end of 2021

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon says it will hire 10,000 more workers in the UK by the end of 2021 and boost its headcount in the country to 55,000. The news comes a day after the retail giant announced it was adding 75,000 jobs across the US and Canada and roughly a month ahead of Prime Day 2021, its annual sales event being held in June this year.

The company said in a statement that it would open a new parcel receive center and four new fulfillment centers, while the jobs would be "across a wide range of fields including fashion, digital marketing, engineering, video production, software development, cloud computing, AI and machine learning."

Amazon's labor practices have been under scrutiny over the past year. Last month, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union claimed the company used illegal actions to resist attempts by Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse to unionize.

Representatives from Amazon didn't respond immediately to CNET's request for additional comment.