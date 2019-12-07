Amazon's The Boys season 2: New trailers, cast and plot theories

Amazon Prime Video

The Boys is a new series on Amazon Prime Video that focuses on a team of vigilantes who take self-serving superheroes down a peg or two. Star Trek star Karl Urban is the leader of the vigilantes called The Boys. The superheroes, who are warped by fame and various vices, are called The Seven.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead.

A new teaser trailer for season 2 leaked Dec. 5. The footage shows a slow-motion shot of Homelander (Antony Starr) floating downward with some sort of gory substance streaming down his face. Various superheroes from the series make a succession of appearances.

There's also a short glimpse Terror the dog -- a character from The Boys comic book series that the show's based on.

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The Boys plot (season 1 recap)

In season 1, the corrupt superheroes known as The Seven cause a young man named Hughie (Jack Quaid) to seek out revenge when they accidentally kill his girlfriend. Hughie hooks up with anti-cape vigilantes called The Boys.

The team consists of charismatic leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), along with Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Female (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capon).

But there's also strife within The Seven when newcomer Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) joins the superhero crew. She deals with everything from the perils of fame to dealing with a #MeToo nightmare. Through her eyes we see everything that's wrong with The Seven and how they abuse their power as superheroes.

At the end of season one, The Seven's lineup is forever changed. Aquaman-esque superhero The Deep (Chace Crawford) is relocated out of the spotlight after sexually assaulting fellow superhero Starlight in an incident that ended in a #MeToo scandal.

Superhero A-Train (Jessie Usher) is outed as a drug addict who uses a superhero-level steroid to run even faster, with deadly results.

The Seven's handler, Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), is murdered by superhero-gone-bad The Homelander (Antony Starr) during a shocking revelation that she kept secret from him (he's secretly fathered a super baby). The twist being that the mother is Billy Butcher's wife, who he thought was dead.

The Boys plot (season 2 theories)

Season 2 will have to address all of these plot points, as well as bring in a new handler and perhaps a few more superheroes.

With The Homelander going off the rails, it may be up to superheroes Starlight and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) to restore The Seven to real superheroes who actually care about protecting humanity more than their own superhero image.

New cast members include Timeless actors Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit. Visnjic plays Alistair Adana, the charismatic leader of a mysterious church. Doumit will play Victoria Neuman, a young wunderkind congresswoman.

Another possible newcomer to the show is actor Aya Cash, who is in talks to play a super-powered neo-Nazi called Stormfront.

Who's making it?

Supernatural and Timeless creator Eric Kripke is behind The Boys.

The series is produced by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen. It's based on the extremely dark comic by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson, which ran for 72 issues from 2008 to 2012.

When's the release date?

The Boys has already been greenlit for a second season. Filming for season 2 started in Toronto in summer 2019.

No release date has been confirmed as of yet.

Urban posted on his Instagram on Nov. 6 that filming on The Boys season 2 had wrapped.

Meet the cast

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Antony Starr as The Homelander

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Jessie Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Simon Pegg as Hughie's father

Shantel VanSanten as Becca Butcher

Karen Fukuhara as The Female

Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed

Goran Visnjic as Alistair Adana

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman