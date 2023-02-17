Galaxy S23 Solves My Complaint 'Ant-Man 3' Review T-Mobile to Nix a Discount Netflix Password-Sharing Mess Tesla Recalls 362,000 Cars A Big Netflix Binge New iPhone Emoji Ahead LastPass: Change Passwords Now
News

Amazon Tells Workers to Return to Office Starting in May

Employees will be required to come into the office three days a week.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
The front desk of an Amazon office with people walking in front of it
Amazon offices are going to see more people soon. 
James Martin/CNET

After saying last September that it didn't have a plan to have workers return to the office, Amazon now appears to have figured it out. 

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says employees will be required to come back into Amazon offices three days a week starting May 1, according to a release sent to workers and posted on Friday. He cited multiple reasons why working in person is better, including strengthening the company's culture, more effective collaborating and teams being better connected. 

"I know that for some employees, adjusting again to a new way of working will take some time," Jassy said in the release. "But I'm very optimistic about the positive impact this will have in how we serve and invent on behalf of customers, as well as on the growth and success of our employees."

Although the policy will go into effect on May 1, Jassy said teams will plan out how they'll return to office. More details about the plan to return to office will be laid out to employees in the coming weeks, he said. 

Other tech giants such as Apple, Google and Twitter announced their plans to have workers return to office last year. 