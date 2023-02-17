Amazon Tells Workers to Return to Office Starting in May

After saying last September that it didn't have a plan to have workers return to the office, Amazon now appears to have figured it out.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says employees will be required to come back into Amazon offices three days a week starting May 1, according to a release sent to workers and posted on Friday. He cited multiple reasons why working in person is better, including strengthening the company's culture, more effective collaborating and teams being better connected.

"I know that for some employees, adjusting again to a new way of working will take some time," Jassy said in the release. "But I'm very optimistic about the positive impact this will have in how we serve and invent on behalf of customers, as well as on the growth and success of our employees."

Although the policy will go into effect on May 1, Jassy said teams will plan out how they'll return to office. More details about the plan to return to office will be laid out to employees in the coming weeks, he said.

Other tech giants such as Apple, Google and Twitter announced their plans to have workers return to office last year.