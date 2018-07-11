Amazon takes 10 percent off the Dyson Cyclone 10 stick vac

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Vacuum maker Dyson's latest, the Dyson Cyclone V10 stick vac, just got its first price cut. The Cyclone V10 Motorhead, previously $500, is now $449 through Amazon.

With prices climbing all the way up to $700 for the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, the cordless vacuums don't come cheap, so any discount is welcome. Included with the Motorhead is a small collection of accessories, plus the main carpet cleaning attachment -- the "direct drive cleaner head."

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

What doesn't come bundled are other useful attachments such as the "soft roller cleaner head" (for hard surfaces) and the "torque drive cleaner head" (for mixed surfaces). To get both parts you'll still have to shell out the full $700 for the V10 Absolute.

The Dyson website sells those parts individually, but the site currently lists them both as "not currently available." You can't buy them individually via Amazon, either.

Still, Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. On Monday, July 16, the mega online retailer will offer up more than 1 million deals. Perhaps this deal on the Motorhead is a prelude to discounts for other Dyson Cyclone V10 stick vac models. We'll keep an eye on Dyson and other major brands throughout the next week or so.