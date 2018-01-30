Enlarge Image Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon is getting into health care. The internet retailer has announced plans for a new company that will use technology to simplify and improve the costs of medical treatments.

"The ballooning costs of health care act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy," said Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway company will join forces with Amazon and JP Morgan to create the new health outfit.

"Our group does not come to this problem with answers," he added. "But we also do not accept it as inevitable."

The exact details of the company remain to be seen. In a statement from the three partners, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said the job would require "talented experts, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation."

The three companies will focus on initiatives that will "benefit our U.S. employees, their families and, potentially, all Americans," according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.



Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.