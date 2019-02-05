Amazon Super Bowl discounts are still available: $42 Alexa Microwave, $70 Echo and more

While Amazon was pulling out all the stops with its star-studded 2019 Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, it was also slashing prices on a wide array of its Alexa-powered devices, including its voice-activated microwave and Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. We've rounded up the key deals here.

Update, Tuesday, Feb 5, 7:30 a.m. PT: We've updated these deals to pull the Fire TV Cube, which has returned to full price. In its place, we've added the Echo Show, which remains on sale.

Now playing: Watch this: Super Bowl 2019 trailers drop, Amazon and Microsoft go...

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa, $42 (save $18) Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is a compelling price for any plain old microwave this size -- but, of course, this AmazonBasics model has support for Alexa built in, too. You'll still need an Echo speaker nearby to parse your commands -- the microwave doesn't have an integrated microphone -- but if Alexa has already taken over your home, this $42 microwave is an obvious next step. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Echo Show 2018 for $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Show has seen serious competition from Google's smart display devices, which are often cheaper (and, in some ways, better). But if you're an Alexa-only household, getting $50 off the 10-inch Echo Show is nothing to sniff at. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $100 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's 2018 refresh of its Paperwhite e-book reader is an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice for anyone looking for a dedicated reading device. It's finally waterproof, and the addition of Bluetooth audio makes it great for audiobook fans, too. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $70 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET Alexa remains the gold-standard voice assistant in the game, and the new and improved Echo was already worthwhile at $100. For $70, it's a steal. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Smart Plug for $20 (save $5) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you're already committed to Alexa gear, this smart plug will do the trick -- and this is about as good a price as you'll find. That noted, there are better -- though more expensive -- smart plugs out out there, like the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Power Monitoring, that provide more customization and broader compatibility. (Amazon has cut the original $10 discount in half, but that's still 20 percent off its normal price.) See at Amazon Read the CNET review

This story was originally published Feb. 4, 2019 at 7:41 a.m. PT.

Survive Valentine's Day 2019 on a limited budget: Thoughtful gifts and experiences don't need to cost a fortune

Best smart home devices for 2019: Hand-picked by CNET's experts.