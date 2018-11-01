Amazon Studios signs TV deal with Barry Jenkins for limited series

Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins is collaborating with Amazon Studios on a new TV series called The Underground Railroad.

Amazon Studios said Thursday that it's signed a first-look television deal with Jenkins' company, Pastel. Jenkins, director of the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, will direct the original limited series. The Underground Railroad is based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name.

"Barry is clearly a master of groundbreaking, authentically emotional storytelling and we are so proud to have him share that gift with us," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a news release. "We are incredibly fortunate to have also secured his directorial vision for the entire limited series The Underground Railroad."

The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories, though Amazon Studios doesn't have a release date yet.