Hey kids -- time for some science! Amazon has launched a new service that will mail you an educational toy every month.

Amazon's STEM Club selects a toy from the retailer's range of science, technology, engineering and math toys, including programmable robots, crystal kits and chemistry sets. Parents can register their child's age -- 3-4, 5-7 or 8-13 -- to get a suitable toy. The monthly fee is $19.99 plus tax, and you can cancel any time.

The service is currently only available in the US.