If you have a new Amazon Echo smart speaker, a Ring Spotlight Cam or a Ring Floodlight Cam, you might want to check your app settings: Amazon is automatically activating Sidewalk, a feature that slices off some of your Wi-Fi bandwidth to create a farther-reaching network for Amazon devices using Bluetooth or 900MHz radio signals to communicate.
While Sidewalk has the potential to increase the range of your smart home devices -- making them more reliable at greater distances from your router and other gear -- it has also concerned some privacy experts. What's more, Amazon has evidently begun activating the feature on new Echo and Ring devices without notice. Users have reported this activation online, and I myself found Sidewalk to be activated on my Echo smart speakers, despite intentionally not activating it during initial setup.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
See also: Amazon Sidewalk will create entire smart neighborhoods. Here's what you should know
Discuss: Amazon Sidewalk is activating on Echo devices, even if you don't switch it on
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.