Amazon shuts down Fresh grocery delivery service in some areas

James Martin/CNET

Amazon is shutting down its Fresh grocery delivery service for some people in the US.

According to emails sent to customers in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey (seen by Reuters), AmazonFresh deliveries will stop after 30 Nov. There are also posts on Twitter that suggest services will be cut in Maryland and California.

These revelations come after the online retail giant purchased Whole Foods for $13.2 billion earlier in the year.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.