Amazon set to announce new devices on Sept. 24

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Invites are out for Amazon's fall product launch, with the date for the virtual event set for Sept. 24 -- this coming Thursday.

"The Amazon Devices & Services team invites you to join us (virtually) on Thursday, September 24, at 10 a.m. PT, when we will share some news," the invite reads.

There's no initial indication of what the focus might be, but it's safe to assume that Alexa, the online retailer's virtual voice assistant, will be front and center. That's been the case for the past few years, with the company making a regular habit of shooting a September shotgun blast of various gadget and service updates. Last year's event marked the debut of new smart speakers like the Echo Dot with a Clock and the Echo Flex plug-in mini-speaker, as well as peripherals like Echo Frames, Echo Buds and the Echo Glow nightlight.

Other potential hardware updates include a rumored Wi-Fi 6 version of the Eero mesh router, or updates for the Amazon Fire TV streaming lineup. It also seems like a good bet that we'll hear more about Amazon's plans for Prime Day after the online mega-sale was postponed earlier this summer.

We'll have the details on whatever Amazon announces right here on CNET this Thursday, so stay tuned.

