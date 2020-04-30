James Martin/CNET

Amazon has been under the microscope for both its ability to deliver goods to its customers and the treatment of its warehouse workers. During its first-quarter results, the online retail giant addressed both concern, with CEO and founder Jeff Bezos saying he plans to spend billions of dollars in the coming quarter as part of its coronavirus response.

"If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we're not thinking small," he wrote as part of Amazon's latest earnings report. "Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we'd expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren't normal circumstances. Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on COVID-related expenses."

That spending includes higher wages for workers, more safety gear like face masks and Amazon's internal development of COVID-19 testing capabilities. That spending could drive Amazon to report an operating loss in the second quarter, the company said Thursday.

While Amazon's stock has recently hit a new all-time high this month, shared tumbled 4% after the market's close following Bezos' warning about these additional costs.

Amazon has faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, with the retailer struggling to respond to a surge in orders from millions of customers who are mandated to stay home. That surge has forced a slowdown in deliveries and caused popular items like toilet paper to go out of stock. At the same time, many of the company's employees have been protesting for cleaner working conditions as dozens of US warehouses have reported coronavirus cases.

In the latest step in these worker demonstrations, a group of employees in the US and Europe on Thursday morning announced the creation of Amazon Workers International to petition for higher pay and better job security. Also, on Friday, workers from Amazon, Target, Instacart and Walmart are planning a broad protest against working conditions during the pandemic.

Still, Amazon is in an enviable financial position during the crisis. Its main e-commerce business is taking in more orders than it can quickly handle, its online grocery operation is seeing a surge in demand, and the Amazon Web Services arm is handling increased demand for streaming services like Netflix and enabling work-from-home operations. Many of its competitors have been forced to close their retail stores and customers have become even more dependent on Amazon shipments -- signs that Amazon may come out of the health emergency stronger than before.

As far as the rest of Amazon's earnings report, revenue jumped 26% to $75.5 billion in the first quarter, well ahead of Wall Street expectations, thanks to that surge in customer orders. It was Amazon's largest percentage gain in six quarters. Profit dropped to $2.5 billion, from $3.6 billion a year earlier, and badly missed expectations. Earnings were already predicted to drop due to heavy spending that was already announced prior to Bezos' statements Thursday.

That funding included paying $700 million more in higher hourly wages and $800 million for new safety measures like additional janitors and over 100 million face masks for warehouse staff. Amazon also decided to hire 175,000 new employees to help it manage the surge in orders.

In a sign of that strength, Wall Street had pushed the company's stock higher during this crisis, even as consumer spending overall has plummeted, tens of millions of people are unemployed and large chunks of the economy like travel and airlines are essentially frozen. Amazon has some company at the top, with tech heavyweights Microsoft, Facebook and Apple all seeing their stocks rebound, as they are expected to capture more customers and market share following the crisis.

This dynamic of the biggest companies getting even bigger and more powerful following the pandemic could add to antitrust concerns about these tech giants -- an issue that had been percolating about them for the past year before the virus hit.

But for now, there's been little interest in reviewing whether Amazon is a monopoly as lawmakers and regulators are in crisis mode and consumers just want to make sure they can get their food and toilet paper delivered.