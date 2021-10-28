Amazon sales slowed down with no lockdown, with a drop in profits this summer

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Amazon reported a slowdown in revenue Thursday, as well as a notable drop in profits from the same time last year, as it disclosed its earnings for the quarter running from July through September.

On Thursday the e-commerce giant said net sales in the July-September quarter climbed to $110.8 billion, an increase of 15% from $96.1 billion in the same period last year. That missed forecasts of around $111.81 billion in sales from analysts, according to numbers from Bloomberg, and hit the range of $106 billion to $112 billion that Amazon had predicted for its third quarter in July. Earnings per share fell to $6.12 per share, down significantly from $12.37 a year earlier.

Both analysts and Amazon itself predicted a slowdown in earnings from the previous quarter, which ran from April through June and featured a slowdown in shopping, which prompted Amazon to miss analysts' revenue predictions. The company was a profit juggernaut in 2020 as consumers were stuck inside because of lockdowns and sought to avoid going inside stores.