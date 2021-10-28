Facebook renames itself Meta Meta: The funniest and memes and jokes Merck's COVID pill DNA finds Sitting Bull's descendant Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear PS5 restock tracker

Amazon sales slowed down with no lockdown, with a drop in profits this summer

The company is still very profitable. You're probably just not shopping as much.

Amazon logo

Amazon's profits fell significantly for the first time during the pandemic, the company reported Thursday.

 SOPA Images/Getty Images

Amazon reported a slowdown in revenue Thursday, as well as a notable drop in profits from the same time last year, as it disclosed its earnings for the quarter running from July through September.

On Thursday the e-commerce giant said net sales in the July-September quarter climbed to $110.8 billion, an increase of 15% from $96.1 billion in the same period last year. That missed forecasts of around $111.81 billion in sales from analysts, according to numbers from Bloomberg, and hit the range of $106 billion to $112 billion that Amazon had predicted for its third quarter in July. Earnings per share fell to $6.12 per share, down significantly from $12.37 a year earlier. 

Both analysts and Amazon itself predicted a slowdown in earnings from the previous quarter, which ran from April through June and featured a slowdown in shopping, which prompted Amazon to miss analysts' revenue predictions. The company was a profit juggernaut in 2020 as consumers were stuck inside because of lockdowns and sought to avoid going inside stores.