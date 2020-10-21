Amazon rolls out free, one-hour grocery pickup at US Whole Foods stores

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon on Wednesday launched its one-hour grocery pickup for orders of $35 or more from US Whole Foods Markets for Prime members. According to a release, Amazon said the new service is available at all locations. The grocery new pickup option joins Amazon Fresh, a same-day grocery delivery service (where available), for $35 minimum orders. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, curbside pickup and delivery options have become the new norm for many.

To try out the new pickup service, sign up for Prime if you haven't already. A Prime subscription costs $119 annually or $13 per month. Open the Amazon app, click the Whole Food Market tab, and select a pick up store. From there you can start shopping. Once you're ready to check out, simply select a one-hour pickup window and confirm your order. When it's time for pickup, just check-in on the app that you're on your way.