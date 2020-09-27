Ring Mailbox Sensor: Amazon quietly introduces mail surveillance

Ring

In addition to the Ring Always Home Cam, a $250 flying drone/security camera, the Amazon company also quietly introduced a $30 Mailbox Sensor Thursday via a low-key announcement page. Similar to the Ring Motion Sensor accessory for Ring lighting products, the new Mailbox Sensor is a little sensor that relies on Amazon's Sidewalk technology to extend the range of your Wi-Fi network.

"It's something that many of our customers have asked for," Ring President Leila Rouhi told me over the phone.

Ring sells a variety of smart home devices, from doorbells to security cameras and beyond. Thursday's announcements add to the company's smart home lineup, but Ring also introduced three connected car products at its hardware event -- proof it has plans to expand beyond the home.

The Ring Mailbox Sensor is designed to send an alert to your phone when the door is opened and is supposed to work with other Ring products, such as using Ring doorbells and outdoor cameras to record footage when the mailbox is opened.

You can preorder the Mailbox Sensor starting Oct. 8 for $30.

