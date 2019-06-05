Amazon reveals its newest Prime Air drone design

Amazon on Wednesday unveiled its latest Prime Air drone -- a hybrid model that borrows from both helicopter and airplane designs.

Like a helicopter, the drone can do vertical takeoffs and landings, but it can also fly around aerodynamically like an airplane. It can easily switch between those modes too, Amazon says, and it's fully shrouded for safety.

Jeff Wilke, Amazon's global head of consumer business, introduced the new device at Amazon's first re:MARS conference, in Las Vegas. He said the propellers were optimized to reduce high frequency sounds.

"Just because you want your package delivered quickly doesn't mean you want you or your neighbors to hear it coming," Wilke told a crowd during a keynote address.

The new drone was revealed amid Amazon's massive investment to transition its Prime two-day shipping program to just one day. Delivery drones aren't widely available for US customers because they require more regulatory approvals. But Amazon is hoping to use these devices to get customers items that weigh five pounds or less in about 30 minutes, helping it deliver products to shoppers much faster.

Getting drones approved could bring about an even bigger change in consumer shopping, pushing more purchasing to online stores like Amazon and away from local shops and big-box brick-and-mortar stores.

Wilke said the new delivery drones will be shipping packages to customers in months, though he offered few details. The company is already piloting delivery drones in the UK, where these drones may be heading.