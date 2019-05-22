Amazon responds after Ice-T almost shot delivery driver

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Ice-T has some advice for Amazon.

The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast the e-commerce giant for not making it clear who its delivery drivers are.

"Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it..... I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night.... Just sayin," Ice-T tweeted.

Amazon's customer service account quickly responded, asking the rapper to share details about the incident on a company support page.

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, also responded to Ice-T's tweet.

"Just sayin...thanks for the suggestion," Clark wrote. "We MF'ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.