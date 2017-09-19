Amazon reportedly working on Alexa-powered smart glasses

Amazon

Amazon aims to expand the universe of its Alexa voice assistant with a pair of smart glasses, the internet retailer's first wearable device, The Financial Times reported late Tuesday.

The smartphone-tethered device would resemble a regular pair of spectacles and use a bone-conduction system that would allow the wearer to hear Alexa without the need for headphones, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with Amazon's plans.

The internet retailer also plans to beef up its smart home hardware lineup with a new internet-connected security camera system, the paper reported. When connected with Amazon's Echo products, people could view a live video feed on the Echo Show, the internet retailer's first smart speaker with a built-in touchscreen.

The new products would underscore how significant Alexa has already become for Amazon, which is using the digital butler in an effort to take over the smart home market, bring in more Amazon shoppers and maintain closer connections with its customers. Alexa has been integrated into past Amazon tablets, allowing people to queue up a song, pause a movie, dim the lights or check the weather entirely with a voice interaction.

Amazon has also placed a huge bet on its suite of Echo devices, hoping to use them to dominate the growing smart-home market and gain even more loyal retail customers. So far, that strategy has been working pretty well for the company, with Echo devices grabbing 71 percent of the US smart speaker market, according to eMarketer. The newer Google Home speaker has 24 percent of the market.

Amazon declined to comment on the report.

