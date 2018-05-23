Amazon reportedly rolling out Map Tracking, which shares exact package location

Pinning the location of your Amazon package could become a whole lot easier thanks to the rollout of Amazon Map Tracking.
The feature, which launched late last year, has recently become available to a lot more people, according to Android Police. It provides an estimate on when the package will arrive, how many stops away the driver is and a map showing the delivery truck's proximity to your home.
Many people on social media are praising the convenience of the feature, while some are also a little freaked out by it.
The e-commerce giant has introduced tools in the past that are designed to improve the delivery process, including the ability to unlock and deliver packages to people's cars and homes. It has also been expanding a program asking carriers to take pictures of packages after delivering them to help customers pin down where and when packages are dropped off.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
