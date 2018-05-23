Amazon reportedly rolling out Map Tracking, which shares exact package location

Getty Images

Pinning the location of your Amazon package could become a whole lot easier thanks to the rollout of Amazon Map Tracking.

The feature, which launched late last year, has recently become available to a lot more people, according to Android Police. It provides an estimate on when the package will arrive, how many stops away the driver is and a map showing the delivery truck's proximity to your home.

Well played, @amazon Putting a live update of where my packages are so that I can obsessively check my deliveries and open your app more. Smart. #hotpeppers #VitaminD pic.twitter.com/yiQWvfNiuF — Brandon | This Is Tech Today - YouTube (@thisistechtoday) May 23, 2018

Many people on social media are praising the convenience of the feature, while some are also a little freaked out by it.

I can watch my amazon delivery guy slowly reach my house via a live map. Creepy, yet convenient — jims. (@rossiuapologist) February 15, 2018

The e-commerce giant has introduced tools in the past that are designed to improve the delivery process, including the ability to unlock and deliver packages to people's cars and homes. It has also been expanding a program asking carriers to take pictures of packages after delivering them to help customers pin down where and when packages are dropped off.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.