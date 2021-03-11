Amazon reportedly plans to open 28 new Fresh grocery stores

Amazon

Eleven Amazon Fresh grocery stores have opened in the past eight months, and the tech giant plans to open at least 28 more, according to a report in Bloomberg. This represents an aggressive move into the massive grocery industry in the United States, and could indicate Amazon's ambitions for offline retail in the future.

The first Amazon Fresh location opened to the public in September of 2020, in Woodland Hills, CA. That location was quickly followed by more in the Los Angeles and Chicago areas. According to the report, new locations will span from Philadelphia, PA to Sacramento, CA.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.