Amazon reportedly plans to go big with its next physical stores

Getty

Amazon reportedly will open brick-and-mortar retail stores to sell clothes, electronics, household items and the like, the Wall Street Journal reported, Thursday.

The stores, will be about 30,000 square feet and located in California and Ohio, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't Amazon's first foray into physical retail locations. The company launched its Amazon Go convenience stores in 2018, and has also opened Amazon Go Grocery, for groceries.