Amazon removed 1 million products claiming to cure coronavirus

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

As the coronavirus continues to spread globally, online retail giant Amazon is clamping down on merchants looking to take advantage of people's fears over the virus.

Amazon removed more than 1 million listings for items claiming to cure or defend against the coronavirus, according to a report from Reuters on Thursday. The company also says it removed thousands of items from merchants for price-gouging.

"There is no place for price gouging on Amazon," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters. The company didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The coronavirus was first discovered on Dec. 31 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Since then, more than 83,000 people have been infected with more than 2,800 deaths. Japan, South Korea and Italy began taking measures to contain the outbreak as the number of cases began to grow in their countries.

Facebook is another company putting its foot down on false cures of the virus. The social media company said Tuesday it will remove ads claiming to cure the virus.

