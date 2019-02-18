Amazon releases map for upcoming Lord of the Rings series

Enlarge Image Amazon

Take a look at the landscape that will be covered in the upcoming Lord of the Rings series set to launch on Amazon in 2021.

Over the weekend, Amazon debuted an interactive map of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional Middle-earth for fans to explore.

Amazon tweeted on Friday a static image of a Middle-earth map with the caption, "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky."

And in a second tweet also on Friday, Amazon provided a link to a new interactive map.

While this map lets users zoom in on the landscape that will be featured in the new series, all that's shown are various mountain ranges, valleys and rivers. There are no other clues to the series regarding specific characters or storylines.

Amazon has a multi-season commitment to the new series that will tell stories taking place before the events in Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring.

We also know from previous reports that Godzilla vs. Kong screenwriters J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are onboard to write the series, there's not much else to go on.

There is no official word yet if Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson will be involved in the upcoming series.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new series is expected to start production within two years and hit Amazon's streaming service in 2021.