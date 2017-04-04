Amazon gets closer to shutting down Diapers.com, Soap.com

David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon took an additional step to unwind its Quidsi business, which operates Diapers.com and Soap.com.

As of Tuesday morning, Quidsi.com now redirects to Amazon.com. The Quidsi site as recently as last week was the division's main portal, providing visitors with the company's history, job openings listings and links to its six specialty retail websites: Diapers.com, Soap.com, BeautyBar.com, Wag.com, Yoyo.com and Casa.com. CNBC earlier reported the change to Quidsi's site.

Amazon last week said it will shut down Quidsi, which it bought in 2011 for $545 million. The online retail giant said it has struggled to make the business profitable since buying it.

All six of Quidsi's retail sites are still up and running on Tuesday, though an Amazon spokesperson last week said they too will be shut down. The spokesperson declined to say whether those sites will also redirect their traffic to Amazon.com or be sold, and didn't give a timeline for when the sites will close.

Quidsi's team will continue to operate as a marketplace seller on Amazon.com and its software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh, the company's groceries business, Amazon said last week. Bloomberg previously reported that more than 260 employees at Quidsi's Jersey City, New Jersey, headquarters will be laid off, though some can apply for other jobs at Amazon.

