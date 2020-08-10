Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming

Twitch

Amazon's took another step toward making its name more recognizable in the gaming world Monday when it rebranded its Twitch Prime subscription service for its Twitch.TV game streaming site. It's now being called Prime Gaming, with an integrated Amazon smiling swoosh as well. It's available at gaming.amazon.com.

The new service, which is for Amazon Prime subscribers who pay $119 per year, still gives players free titles and in-game items, among other things. It's been offered to Amazon Prime subscribers since 2016, following the e-commerce company's $1 billion acquisition of Twitch in 2014. Twitch became popular as a way for gamers to share livestreams of them playing video games, giving spectators a chance to discuss what's happening on screen and pay through $5 subscriptions.

Amazon said it counted more than 150 million subscribers to its Prime service at the beginning of this year.