Getty Images

Amazon appears to have closed down its Spark social networking platform. The closure comes less than two years since Amazon launched Spark as its social media play back in July 2017. Spark was focused on users posting images, stories and ideas about products and purchases, and was originally launched only for Amazon Prime members. Other users could then react with "smiles" and comments.

Much like Instagram shopping now, Spark users could also tag products in their posts that were available on Amazon, allowing others to then purchase those products by tapping on the image.

"Whether you're looking for inspiration for home décor or seeking advice for the best long-distance running shoes, Spark makes it easy to discover -- and shop -- stories and ideas from a community that likes what you like," Amazon said in an introduction to the service in 2017.

But Googling Amazon Spark and clicking on the Amazon link now simply takes you to your recently viewed items and featured recommendations on Amazon, while typing amazon.com/spark into your web browser brings up a page called #FoundItOnAmazon.

Spark has also disappeared from the Amazon app, TechCrunch reported earlier.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.