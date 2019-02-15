Amazon pulls HQ2 from New York: Here are all the reactions

Getty Images

Amazon is no longer coming to Queens. The e-commerce giant on Thursday cancelled its plans to build a new headquarter in New York City following persistent criticism from local union supporters, the New York City Council and several elected officials.

Amazon in November announced plans to build two 25,000-employee campuses in Long Island City, New York and in Arlington, Virginia. Both locations were chosen from more than 200 bidders and were expected to receive $2.5 billion in investments from Amazon.

Since Amazon dropped the HQ2 plan in the Big Apple, several elected officials and organizations have spoken. (You can read Amazon's full statement here.)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

"You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity. We have the best talent in the world and every day we are growing a stronger and fairer economy for everyone. If Amazon can't recognize what that's worth, its competitors will."

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

"Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon's corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world."

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren

"@Amazon -- one of the wealthiest companies on the planet -- just walked away from billions in taxpayer bribes, all because some elected officials in New York aren't sucking up to them enough. How long will we allow giant corporations to hold our democracy hostage?"

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson

"I look forward to working with companies that understand that if you're willing to engage with New Yorkers and work through challenging issues New York City is the world's best place to do business. I hope this is the start of a conversation about vulture capitalism and where our tax dollars are best spent. I know I'd choose mass transit over helipads any day."

Tech: NYC Executive Director Julie Samuels

"Amazon's decision to withdraw from New York is no doubt a blow to our local economy and the tens of thousands of people the company would've employed here... It's especially disappointing given the overwhelming local support for the deal and there can be no doubt that bad politics got in the way of good policy here."

Make the Road NY

"HUGE victory for our community. People power wins, even against the world's richest man!"