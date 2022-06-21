Amazon Promotes Doug Herrington to CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores

Amazon on Tuesday named Doug Herrington as the new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, formerly known as "Consumer," in a blog post written by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Jassy spoke highly of Herrington's 17 years with Amazon and what he will bring as CEO, saying in the post he "thinks big, has thoughtful vision around how category management and ops can work well together."

Herrington will replace Dave Clark, who elected to step down from the role effective July 1.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.