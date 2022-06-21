Early Prime Day Deals National Smoothie Day Freebies Best Unlimited Data Plans Bitcoin Explained Printers We Love
Amazon Promotes Doug Herrington to CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores

The 17-year Amazon vet will replace Dave Clark.

David Anders
Amazon on Tuesday named Doug Herrington as the new CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, formerly known as "Consumer," in a blog post written by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Jassy spoke highly of Herrington's 17 years with Amazon and what he will bring as CEO, saying in the post he "thinks big, has thoughtful vision around how category management and ops can work well together."

Herrington will replace Dave Clark, who elected to step down from the role effective July 1.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment. 

More to come.