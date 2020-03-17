Amazon prioritizes high-demand shipments into warehouses during coronavirus outbreak

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Amazon said it's now prioritizing shipments of medical supplies and household staples coming into its warehouses to help it respond to massive consumer demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

That means independent sellers on its sites will no longer be able to ship new deliveries unless they fit into these high-demand categories. The change is in effect until April 5 for both the US and European Union marketplaces.

"We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. "With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers.

"We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers," the spokesperson continued.

Amazon has been making several quick changes to respond to shoppers flocking online to buy goods during quarantines and protocols to avoid going out unless it's necessary. In addition to it prioritizing certain items, the e-commerce giant on Monday said it plans to hire an additional 100,000 people in the US to help it manage the surge demand during a typically slower time of the year for retailers.

These changes should help ensure more customers get much-needed supplies to their homes and allow Amazon to more quickly build up stocks of these high-demand items. But, the change could also harm many small businesses who rely on Amazon for sales.

Amazon said it's taking similar steps with both sellers and its own vendors. The company plans to alert sellers when it plans to end this new plan. Any shipments already on the way to Amazon warehouses will be accepted, and any products already in warehouses can also still be sold.

Here is a list of the categories Amazon said it will prioritize for now: