Amazon Prime's video lineup for January 2018

Look at Amazon's lineup for January and you'll have to search for standouts. But lucky for you, that's what I did. For those of you who are interested in watching "Doctor Who," Amazon Prime has got season 10 at the beginning of the month. If you're curious about starting "Doctor Who," but are afraid due to its 50-year history, check out How to watch "Doctor Who" in the best order.
Want more sci-fi? How about "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams," season one, which starts streaming on Jan. 12. It's got a star-studded cast including Anna Paquin, Bryan Cranston and Steve Buscemi.
Check out the full list below:
New to Amazon Prime, January 2018
Jan. 1
- The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish (Amazon original)
- All is Lost
- American Ninja
- Assassination
- Avenging Force
- Babel
- Baby Mama's Club
- Black Rain
- Brothers
- Burning Blue
- But I'm a Cheerleader
- Capote
- Coming Soon
- Cool World
- Cross Bronx
- Dangerous Curves
- Drop Dead Sexy
- Doctor Who, season 10
- Evolution
- Flawless
- Freedom Writers
- Hamlet
- Highway
- Horsemen
- Hustle & Flow
- Invaders from Mars
- Love and Death
- Love Story
- Murphy's Law
- Platoon Leader
- Pretty Bird
- Primitive
- Requiem for a Dream
- Reservoir Dogs
- Revenge of the Ninja
- Revolutionary Road
- Richard the Lionheart
- Show of Force
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Step Into Liquid
- Street Smart
- The Perfect Weapon
- The Presidio
- The Wraith
- Thelma & Louise
- Uncommon Valor
- Words and Pictures
- Zodiac
Jan. 5
- The Devil's Double
Jan. 6
- Grimm, season 6
Jan. 7
Jan. 9
- Prime Suspect: Tennison, season 1
Jan. 12
- Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, season 1 (Amazon original)
Jan. 16
- My Mother & Other Strangers
Jan. 17
- The Midwife
Jan. 19
- Just Add Magic, season 2 (Amazon original)
Jan. 30
- Grantchester, season 3
- Remember Me
Jan. 31
- xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
