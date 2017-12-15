Amazon Prime's video lineup for January 2018

Ray Burmiston

Look at Amazon's lineup for January and you'll have to search for standouts. But lucky for you, that's what I did. For those of you who are interested in watching "Doctor Who," Amazon Prime has got season 10 at the beginning of the month. If you're curious about starting "Doctor Who," but are afraid due to its 50-year history, check out How to watch "Doctor Who" in the best order.

Want more sci-fi? How about "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams," season one, which starts streaming on Jan. 12. It's got a star-studded cast including Anna Paquin, Bryan Cranston and Steve Buscemi.

Check out the full list below:

New to Amazon Prime, January 2018

Jan. 1

Jan. 5

The Devil's Double



Jan. 6

Grimm, season 6



Jan. 7

Jan. 9

Prime Suspect: Tennison, season 1



Jan. 12

Jan. 16

My Mother & Other Strangers



Jan. 17

The Midwife



Jan. 19

Just Add Magic, season 2 (Amazon original)



Jan. 30

Jan. 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage



