The daft but well-meaning, blue-bug superhero who appreciates good manners is back, but this time he has help from a few easily misguided super friends.

"The Tick" reboot, on Amazon Prime Video, stars British actor Peter Serafinowicz as The Tick and Griffin Newman as his nerdy superhero sidekick Arthur Everest. Arthur and The Tick live in a world where superheroes and super villains are the norm.

Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer Tuesday for the second half of the first season of "The Tick," which shows Arthur and the Tick teaming up with their diverse group of superhero pals to fight a legendary supervillain called the Terror.

"The Tick" reboot also stars Valorie Curry as Arthur's sister Dot, Jackie Earle Haley as supervillain the Terror, Michael Cerveris as Ramses IV, Yara Martinez as the villain Miss Lint, Townsend Coleman as the dog Midnight, Devin Ratray as Tinfoil Kevin, Brendan Hines as the superhero Superian, and Scott Speiser as the deadly vigilante Overkill.

One of the best parts of the new series has actor Alan Tudyk voicing the sentient boat known as Dangerboat. No, really.

The series is based on the comic book series created by Ben Edlund, who is also an executive producer on "The Tick."

The first season of "The Tick" is a two-part series of 12 episodes total. The first six episodes (which you can watch right now on Amazon Prime) debuted last year, while the last six episodes will air on Feb. 23.

