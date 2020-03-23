Amazon Prime Video rolls out multiple profiles

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Video is adding a new feature to its streaming service. You'll soon be able to set up multiple profiles for different family members to keep their favorite shows and movies separate from everyone else.

The feature, spotted earlier by tech site XDA developers, lets you create up to six Prime Video Profiles for each account, including kids profiles, which show only age-appropriate TV shows and movies. Each profile will have personalized content and will get recommendations, a watch history, season progress and watch list based on the profile activity, according to an Amazon help page on the feature.

Amazon's help site says profiles are "currently available in selected countries only," so it may not be available to everyone yet. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on when every account will have access to Prime Video Profiles.

Netflix, Hulu and the newest competitor, Disney Plus, already had the multiple profile feature.